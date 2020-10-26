-
Update 2:55 p.m., May 14: A spokesperson with Fiat Chrysler has designated May Airbag Recall Repair Month statewide, with an emphasis on Miami, Orlando...
The EPA is rejecting landmark fuel efficiency rules for automobiles, a key part of President Obama's efforts to address climate change. The move could lead to another legal battle with California.
The number of traffic deaths in the United States rose 8 percent from 2014 to 2015, the largest year-to-year percentage increase in a half-century,…
Florida drivers with Takata air bag inflators are still at risk on the roads, according to the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.…
Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Takata Corp. has agreed to declare 33.8 million air bags defective, a move that will double the number of cars…