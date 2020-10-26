National Council on Compensation Insurance

-
Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday ordered an average 7.5 percent reduction in workers’ compensation insurance rates effective Jan.…
Florida’s insurance commissioner is considering whether to sign off on an average 5.4 percent reduction in workers’ compensation insurance rates despite…
Pointing to a need to stay focused on the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the state Office of Insurance Regulation has canceled a public hearing slated…
The state Office of Insurance Regulation has scheduled an Oct. 17 hearing on a proposal that could lead to an average 13.4 percent reduction in workers’…
Florida regulators are approving a 9.5 percent drop in insurance rates charged to the state's business owners to cover their employees.The Office of…
After spiking last year, worker’s compensation rates in Florida are set to decline. But some labor organizations contend the decrease doesn’t go far...
Fewer workers are filing workers' compensation claims, helping lower the costs Florida employers will pay for insurance next year.How big of a reduction…
After a Florida Supreme Court ruling last month that struck down a limit on attorney's fees, workers-compensation insurance rates could go up 17.1…
Florida employers will see overall workers-compensation insurance rates drop 4.7 percent as of Jan. 1, according to an order issued Thursday by the state…
State regulators issued an order Tuesday that calls for overall workers-compensation insurance rates to drop by 5.1 percent next year.The Office of…