-
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri spoke at a press conference Tuesday to update the public about a recent controversial "stand your ground" case ....
-
A woman who refused to leave a hospital when doctors discharged her died after she was forcibly removed by police, authorities said Tuesday.Barbara…
-
Last week in Tallahassee, the NAACP led a rally at the Capitol aimed at prodding the Legislature to accept $51 billion in federal funds to cover almost 1…
-
A Florida Senate committee is working to put an end to unlicensed assisted living facilities, many of which kept elderly and disabled people in deplorable…