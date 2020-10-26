multi-state nurse licenses

-
Licensed Florida nurses may soon be eligible to practice in 27 other states without the red tape of getting additional licenses.A new law that goes into…
-
The Senate is poised to give final approval to a bill that could lead to Florida nurses receiving multi-state licenses --- and allowing nurses from other…
-
After the issues sailed through committees, the House is poised to pass a series of bills dealing with health-care regulations.The House took up the bills…
-
With Republican leaders pushing for major changes in the health-care system, the House will take up a series of high-profile health issues during a floor…
-
Florida lawmakers continued moving forward Wednesday with a proposal that could help nurses practice across state lines.The Senate Health and Human…