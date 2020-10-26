-
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Lawrence Tynes is suing the team, claiming unsanitary conditions at Bucs' facilities led to a MRSA infection that he...
-
Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus, better known as MRSA, is one of the most dangerous infections around, thanks to its resistance to most…
-
Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers football players are fighting MRSA infections, a type of staph infection that's resistant to some antibiotics. According to…
-
A Delray Beach man convicted of scamming the elderly out of thousands of dollars will remain free a little longer -- until his antibiotic-resistant…