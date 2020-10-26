-
A field trial releasing genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys would not harm humans or the environment, according to documents released…
-
While some Americans worried that Ebola would spread around the U.S., a new mosquito-borne virus flew right in. It sickened more than 2,000 Americans and nearly a million people across the Caribbean.
-
State officials say the number of Florida travelers who contracted the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus has risen to 81.Florida's Department of Health…