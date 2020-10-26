-
Crews have sealed a giant sinkhole that opened up beneath a fertilizer plant waste pond nearly two years ago sending millions of gallons of polluted water…
UPDATED: 1/31: Manatee County Commissioners extended a public hearing on the proposed rezoning of the Wingate East phosphate mine until Wednesday....
The first hint that Mosaic's Wingate Mine is no ordinary phosphate mine comes when you drive down a dirt road and see a large dredge boat listing in a...
This summer, more than 215 million gallons of wastewater poured into the Floridan Aquifer when a sinkhole opened up at the Mosaic fertilizer plant in...
Lawmakers are vowing to strengthen public notice requirements for toxic spills after an administrative law judge struck down an emergency rule by...
An administrative law judge Friday ruled that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection overstepped its authority in proposing new requirements…
The first public meeting will be held in Polk County for residents to hear more about the safety of drinking water in the wake of a massive sinkhole at a…
The Mosaic Co. has announced a new, limited water well testing program in an effort to reassure Polk and Hillsborough county residents about the safety of…
State regulators are assuring Floridians their drinking water is safe in the wake of a sinkhole at a Polk county fertilizer plant. But the agency’s...
State environmental officials say that contaminates have been found in private wells of 57 homeowners near the site of a sinkhole at a fertilizer plant,…