Calling the scheme “horrific,” a judge sentenced a Detroit-area cancer doctor to 45 years in prison today for collecting millions from insurance companies…
The younger brother of a man accused of laundering $238 million in Medicare dollars from Florida to Cuba's banking system was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in…
A pain management doctor in Pinellas Park is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison after three people died because he…
Three chiropractors involved in a massive staged car accident insurance fraud scheme have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the Palm Beach…
Instead of helping to plan his elegant July wedding at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Eduardo Perez de Morales is being held in the Broward County…
This week, a federal jury found three chiropractors guilty of money- laundering and mail fraud for their part in a scheme involving fake car accidents,…
In a surprise verdict that one attorney called a “huge victory,” two pain-clinic doctors were cleared in the deaths of eight patients, the Palm Beach Post…