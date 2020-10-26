Molina Healthcare

-
As many as half of the managed-care plans providing Medicaid services to Floridians were losing money midway through the year. But key players say they…
A move by state health-care regulators to avoid litigation has, instead, created more.Attorneys for Best Care Assurance, a managed care plan affiliated…
A decision last week to award Medicaid contracts to two additional managed-care plans could mean more legal challenges for the state Agency for Health…
Some large health insurance companies have suffered losses under the Affordable Care Act, leading to a few high-profile exits from the online…
Profits for Florida’s HMOs dropped sharply in 2013, with a nearly 31 percent reduction in combined profits, according to the South Florida Business…
A new drug hailed as a breakthrough against hepatitis C comes at a price that puts treatment out of reach for most who need the medication -- $84,000 for…
To prepare for a massive influx of new Medicaid patients in Florida and other states, insurers are building clinics in convenient places to help them find…
In early February, when the state announced that five companies would be allowed to enroll frail elderly and disabled Medicaid patients in their…