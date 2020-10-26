millennials

-
President Trump and top officials are giving younger citizens increasingly dire warnings about their ability to easily spread the coronavirus and fall seriously ill.
The generational divide uncovered by a survey from the Public Religion Research Institute may be linked to changing attitudes about religion.
A law student was touched when she had a seizure during a big exam and classmates dropped everything to help. But if you really want to help sick people, she says, "you'll sign up for health care."
Imagine what you could do with $2,000. If you’re between 18 and 34, you might travel somewhere fun. Maybe buy a big TV. But would you buy health…