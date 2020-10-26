-
The highly regulated medication for opioid addiction has to be taken every day, otherwise patients risk a painful withdrawal. Normally, doses have to be picked up from a treatment center.
-
Dr. Wesley Boyd, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard, has spent years working with state programs that help doctors, nurses and other health…
-
A St. Augustine grandmother is charged with manslaughter after authorities say she accidentally gave her grandson a fatal dose of methadone.The St. Johns…
-
It's not even 6 a.m. when Amy and Christie begin a 45 minute drive south. The two friends are headed to a clinic in Hernando County where they’ll get a...
-
At a time when the U.S. government is trying to deal with a nationwide opioid epidemic, many jails across the country are only now rolling out medicines…
-
A former Florida doctor previously convicted in the overdose death of one of his patients has been sentenced 157 years in prison for drug trafficking.News…
-
U.S. regulators have approved the first generic version of an under-the-tongue film for treating opioid addiction.The Food and Drug Administration on…
-
Florida lawmakers this year passed a bill that limits prescribing of controlled substances for patients suffering from acute pain and mandates new…
-
The state’s invalidated process for licensing new methadone clinics is delaying help for opioid addicts in rural communities.Many in those communities…
-
Pointing to an arbitrary process that “ignores substance in favor of blind luck,” an administrative law judge Thursday rejected a state emergency rule…