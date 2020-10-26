-
Florida is spending more than $50 million a year getting defendants charged with nonviolent crimes declared competent for trial and not providing these…
The 2010 death of a 23-year-old man at the North Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Gainesville can be blamed on worker stress and staff…
More than $100 million in budget cuts at Florida’s state mental have created an environment where patients are being injured by one another, hurting…
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the death in a scalding shower of a Florida prisoner and may conduct a broader civil rights probe into…
Florida prison officials said Friday that they're hiring an ombudsman to oversee the treatment of mentally ill inmates in the wake of widespread abuse…