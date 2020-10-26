-
Scientists have identified special cells in the human brain that organize movie-like memories, helping us to relive important experiences and events.
When researchers convinced a group of young people to stop smoking pot, their cognition quickly improved. This adds to research warning against teen pot use, despite marijuana's growing acceptance.
Technology that uses electrical stimulation to tweak the brain may eventually help people with memory problems caused by a brain injury or Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers found that a protein in human umbilical cord plasma improved learning and memory in older mice, but there's no indication it would work in people.
Brain training has become a multimillion-dollar industry. But if you want to improve your memory, don't waste your time and money on brain games. You'd be better off learning how to quilt.
The journal Science Translational Medicine reports that a team at Columbia University thinks it has found a gene that figures into memory loss that is not…
Bob and Kay Vago have been married for 62 years, and have been almost inseparable -- even as his wife’s Alzheimer’s disease has progressed to the point…