-
Will AI in health care create a two-tiered system in which poorer people will be seen by a computer instead of a doctor? That's one concern about the burgeoning technology.
-
Loretta Boesing is on a mission to make sure prescription drugs delivered by mail are safe and effective. The life of her son — and others who order medicine by mail — could depend on it, she says.
-
The Florida Panhandle, like many rural areas across the country, is experiencing a shortage of healthcare providers . Competitive residencies and high...
-
Naltrexone was approved to treat alcohol disorders more than 20 years ago. But many doctors still don't know that when combined with counseling it can help people resist the urge to drink too much.
-
The longtime leader of a Tampa Bay-area domestic violence shelter and a devout Christian Scientist is declining to discuss an illness that’s produced a…
-
A Bradenton man who used to work as a paramedic in New Jersey has been charged with practicing medicine without a license after trying to treat his…
-
A Hollywood acupuncturist who claimed he could make wrinkles disappear and lift bustlines with a “natural” procedure has been charged with practicing…
-
Same-sex marriage got huge headlines at the Supreme Court last month, but in the world of science and medicine, the case being argued on Monday is far more important. The lawsuit deals with a truly 21st century issue that in some cases can pit drugmakers against patients.