-
One of the missions of the 2010 federal health law is to slow the soaring cost of health care. A key strategy for Medicare is encouraging doctors,…
-
Looking at the big picture, the financial health of Social Security and Medicare doesn't appear to have worsened.Wednesday's annual check-up found that…
-
In this week's column at at Our Health Policy Matters, health policy consultant Paul Gionfriddo of Lake Worth says that a modest reduction in Medicare…
-
Health-care consultant Paul Gionfriddo of Lake Worth says the latest estimates on the Medicare Trust Fund makes clear that the funding "crisis"…