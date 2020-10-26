-
All physicians in Florida could soon be required to write and submit prescriptions electronically. State Rep. Amber Mariano (R- Pasco), is sponsoring a...
-
A new study by University of Florida researchers questions the accuracy of the criteria used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to identify…
-
The federal government is changing rules about how it helps with treatment for substance-abuse disorders, including requiring screening new Medicare…
-
Open enrollment for Medicare begins October 15 and this year there are lots of changes that will create more health care options for seniors.The Centers…
-
A Miami man has been added to federal health officials' list of most wanted fugitives.Sandy De La Fe was indicted last year on charges of conspiracy to…
-
A Broward County man who paid HIV patients to help defraud Medicare has entered a plea deal in Tampa’s federal court, the Tampa Bay Times reports.The…
-
A once controversial drug plan for seniors is celebrating its 10th anniversary. When then-President George W. Bush signed Medicare Part D into law, it…
-
Nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries in South Florida took a pricey brand-name pill -- Prevacid, Prilosec or Nexium -- to control stomach acid in 2010,…