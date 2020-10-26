Medicare 2015

-
Sarasota Memorial Hospital will continue to be “in-network” for UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage and employer-based policyholders under a new contract,…
-
Millions of Medicare Advantage customers are fast approaching a deadline for a task they’d rather avoid: Researching and then settling on coverage plans…
-
To The Editor:The Nov. 3 Health News Florida article on Doc Feuds Prompts Fraud Investigation, does an excellent job highlighting the problem of Medicare…
-
Medicare Advantage plans that draw a lot of their enrollment from the poor side of town say they're at a disadvantage on the government's five-star…
-
Ultimate Health Plans, a scrappy little company north of Tampa, is offering Medicare HMO deals that sound too good to be true: no premium, no deductible,…
-
Just a handful of Florida Medicare Advantage plans offered for 2015 received below average scores in a federal quality rating system, a breakdown of data…
-
Many Florida shoppers at Medicare.gov will find Day Break and Sunrise among their lowest-priced HMO options. But if they call to enroll in either one,…
-
The Medicare “Part B” premium that most older people pay for outpatient care will stay the same in 2015 — $104.90 a month.The government says it’s the…