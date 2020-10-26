-
A state licensing board continues to grapple with how best to address mental-health issues and substance abuse among medical students and physicians…
-
One medical student was addicted to opioids. Another relied on them to control disabling pain. Both think their experiences will help them be better doctors when it comes to prescribing opioids.
-
A national survey finds medical schools should do more to help doctors with disabilities thrive. While some schools do make needed accommodations, others need to take basic steps to help.
-
With visibly shaking hands, University of South Florida medical student Chris DeClue opened his envelope. The sound of rustling paper echoed through the...
-
Gov. Rick Scott stopped in St. Petersburg Wednesday to promote a new state program for doctors in training. The legislature this spring set aside $80…