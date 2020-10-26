-
Recently, we got some big news: The Department of Justice will end its use of private prisons. This means that about a dozen prisons – housing about 22...
MDVIP, the nation’s largest concierge medicine practice, has seen meteoric growth since it was founded 15 years ago promising “exceptional care” and quick…
The parents of a brain-damaged former Florida high-school soccer player may get to bring their negligence lawsuit before a jury, depending on how the...
Jackson Memorial Hospital should take some, but not all the responsibility for inappropriately prescribing a pregnant woman a laxative, according to the…
A West Palm Beach woman wrongly accused of drug smuggling testified that Jackson Memorial Hospital was negligent for forcing her to take a laxative when…
In Florida, medical-negligence cases already take more time, money and evidence to bring than any other kind of civil suit. Now the Florida Legislature is…