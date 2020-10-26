-
As lawmakers weigh changes to the state’s medical-marijuana laws, the Florida Department of Health has appealed a circuit judge’s ruling that struck down…
-
The medical marijuana industry continues to grow in Florida following a 2016 constitutional amendment. It’s getting easier for patients who suffer from...
-
Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical marijuana business, has purchased two new businesses that will expand its reach out of state for the first time.
-
With a 5 p.m. Friday deadline looming, Gov. Rick Scott has sought support from legislative leaders before appealing a Tallahassee judge’s order that…
-
With a 5 p.m. Friday deadline looming, Gov. Rick Scott has sought support from legislative leaders before appealing a Tallahassee judge’s order that…
-
Fort Lauderdale Enforces Law Limiting Medical Marijuana Clinics, Even Though The State Says It Can'tFort Lauderdale officials decided this week to uphold a city ordinance that limits the number of medical marijuana dispensaries allowed to open in the...
-
The Wrigley fortune was built on its domination of the chewing gum market, but an heir to the confectionery dynasty is investing millions in an industry…
-
In a ruling that could have a revolutionary impact if it stands, a Tallahassee judge has found a law limiting the number of medical marijuana operators in…
-
A Canadian love-fest for Florida pot companies continues to blossom with a $93 million deal that includes a Ruskin-based grower yet to begin selling…
-
After three years as a target of ire amid delays and disputes clouding Florida's nascent medical-marijuana industry, Christian Bax is stepping down as the…