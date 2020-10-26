-
Unable to bridge a gap over how many marijuana dispensaries the state should have, Florida lawmakers Friday failed to pass legislation that would have…
The state would have more than a dozen pot operators — with unlimited retail locations — under a proposal overwhelmingly approved by the Florida House on…
Medical marijuana legalization may be heading back to the ballot in Florida next year. An initiative would allow patients to smoke or ingest cannabis in...
The leader of the Senate's move to jump-start Florida's medical marijuana industry has agreed to increase the level of euphoria-inducing THC in the…
A Florida Senate bill to implement the state’s low-THC medical marijuana law is headed to the Senate Floor. But black farmers in Florida hope the bill…
A South Florida man is using a medical necessity defense in a trial on charges of illegally growing dozens of marijuana plants on his property.Opening…
Florida could join 23 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing medical marijuana. Senate President Andy Gardiner says that wouldn’t happen,…
A medical marijuana bill originally targeting children with debilitating seizures has been expanded to include other ailments. Final language in the…