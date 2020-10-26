medical license

-
In a legal dispute that focused on an accused doctor’s right to remain silent, an appeals court has upheld the license revocation of a South Florida…
Over a two-month period, the Florida Department of Health ordered 59 individuals or businesses to stop playing doctor, the Palm Beach Post reports. Most…
A case of mistaken identity has forced a West Palm Beach doctor to temporarily close his doors.Dr. Andre Celestin tells WPBF he has the same name as a…
A federal indictment blames Dr. Edward Neil Feldman for three prescription drug-related deaths, but medical examiners records link to him to more than a…
The owner of a South Florida clinic has pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare to the tune of almost $20 million, the Associated Press reports. Isabel…