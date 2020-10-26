medical issues

-
Tammy Fox wanted to help after a friend took ill with a rare and difficult-to-diagnose autoimmune disorder that required many trips to the Mayo…
-
A compatible medical-legal partnership may sound like an oxymoron. But in hospitals and clinics across the country, doctors are welcoming lawyers into their practices. They say a lawyer may be just the prescription for some patients with intractable legal needs.
-
Getting quality time with your doctor might be easier in a group. With primary care doctors in short supply, some are turning to group appointments. Proponents say the approach has advantages, including the chance to learn from fellow patients.