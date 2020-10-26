-
The Orange County medical examiner wants to be the first in Florida to use CT scanning technology for autopsies.County commissioners approved more than…
-
The Jacksonville Medical Examiner’s Office Monday received a mobile-unit to house more office space. It’s part of a $206,000 city plan to temporarily...
-
The latest figures from Florida’s medical examiners show sharp increases in drug related deaths. Across all substances, 22 percent more Floridians lost...
-
Monroe Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Beaver will be out of a job at the end of June. The state Medical Examiners Commission Wednesday unanimously voted...
-
A public health crisis spinning out of control. That’s how Dr. Valarie Rao , medical examiner for Florida’s 4th District, describes North Florida's...
-
A record number of heroin overdoses in Manatee County has put a strain on families and facilities.Those same overdoses are pushing the limits of the…
-
A mentally ill inmate’s death nearly two years ago has raised serious questions in how mentally ill prisoners are treated in the Dade Correctional…