Medicaid waiver

People with developmental disabilities and caregivers delivered a message to a Senate health-care panel Wednesday: Don’t cut Medicaid funding for…
A federal court decision to block a change to Kentucky’s Medicaid program could affect a similar request from Florida.Both states asked to eliminate…
(UPDATED) In a long-awaited move, federal health officials on Friday granted Florida's request to expand its five-county pilot Medicaid managed-care…
Alicia Ford, who suffered brain damage at birth 28 years ago, learned how to get around with a walker when she was getting physical therapy. But she lost…