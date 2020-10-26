-
A state appeals court Wednesday sided with three Lee County hospitals in a payment dispute with the state stemming from emergency care provided to…
The state has frozen payments to some providers who treat children with autism while it tries to ferret out fraudulent activity, but a high-ranking…
In what was dubbed an "inevitable sequel" in a long-running legal battle, a state appeals court Tuesday heard arguments in a dispute about Medicaid…
A state appeals court has rescheduled arguments for June 21 in a dispute about Medicaid payments to hospitals that provide emergency care to...
Lawmakers put the brakes on a Medicaid reimbursement plan this week after Attorney General Pam Bondi attended the bill’s first committee hearing to...
The number of health care providers complaining about the state’s Medicaid insurers is on the decline.The report comes in response to complaints of…
A coalition of hospitals from across the state has appealed a judge's ruling about Medicaid payments for emergency care of undocumented immigrants,…
Andy Pasternak, a family doctor in Reno, Nev., has seen more than 100 new Medicaid patients this year after the state expanded the insurance program under…
The Department of Children and Families Deputy Secretary Suzanne Vitale ignored the recommendation of a negotiating team and chose the more expensive…
After hearing complaints from “safety net” and teaching hospitals, the Senate’s Health Policy Committee is asking the Agency for Health Care…