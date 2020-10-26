-
A Senate panel Monday moved forward with a bill that could allow the state to lower costs by importing drugs from Canada for prisoners and Medicaid…
Florida health officials and lawmakers are facing a quandary over how to replace the likely annual loss of $1.3 billion in federal funds which compensate…
If Florida were to expand Medicaid, it would translate into $5 billion pumped into the state a year as the federal government pays for the new…
A Bradenton nursing home has been suspended from Florida’s Medicaid program on charges of fraud, forcing the home's Medicaid patients to be moved on…
Florida is the worst state in the country at providing dental care for children insured through Medicaid, the Orlando Sentinel reports. According to a…