The state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) will roll out a GPS tracking pilot program as part of its effort to crack down on Medicaid fraud.
A Florida pediatrician was arrested for giving partial doses of vaccines to children.The Florida Department of Health says in a statement that about 500…
More than 80 people in Florida were charged in a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud and opioid scams that totaled $1.3 billion in falls billings,…
A businessman accused of orchestrating a $1 billion Medicare and Medicaid fraud scheme in South Florida will be staying in jail until his trial.Court…
A South Florida doctor will spend more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to falsely diagnosing hundreds of patients in a Medicare…
Gov. Rick Scott on Friday suspended two board members, including the chairman, of the North Broward Hospital District because of concerns about…
A Florida Panhandle woman has been arrested three times in six months on charges related to Medicaid fraud.According to a statement Monday from Attorney…
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says she was wrong to urge the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to pay for high-priced and unnecessary…
Dr. Howard S. Schneider, the pediatric dentist who faced allegations of mistreatment of pediatric patients, was arrested Monday afternoon, charged with...
North Broward Hospital District's Broward Health has offered nearly $70 million to settle allegations the taxpayer-supported health district committed…