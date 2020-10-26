-
A new study finds four counties in Florida are some of the most vulnerable areas for a measles outbreak in the nation.
This year's measles outbreak is the largest in recent memory. But from 1989 to 1991, more than 55,000 people got measles. Federal funding and parents embracing vaccines halted the outbreak.
This year, the U.S. has confirmed 550 measles cases so far. A recent spike is connected to outbreaks in New York, but there are outbreaks in four other states too.
Clinics in the Pacific Northwest are ordering 10 times the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella as they normally do because some who have avoided vaccines are changing their minds.
The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a measles case in Central Florida.The measles was diagnosed in an international traveler who stayed at the…
While much of the attention in the ongoing measles outbreak has focused on student vaccination requirements and exemptions, less attention has been paid…