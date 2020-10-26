-
The Florida Supreme Court could decide whether a car can be considered a weapon in criminal cases.Attorneys have filed a notice asking the Supreme Court…
-
A Venezuelan man was charged with administering buttocks-enhancement injections that killed a Miami woman in 2013.Jose Robusto, 43, was booked Saturday…
-
A doctor and eight employees of a South Florida medical clinic are facing manslaughter, racketeering and other charges in what authorities say was a…
-
Florida A & M University's Marching 100 had played at a Super Bowl and before U.S. presidents. But one of the nation's most-celebrated marching bands had…
-
A Delray Beach doctor faces manslaughter charges after one of his patients died of a methadone overdose, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Dr.…
-
The family of a 65-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say the woman’s body was found covered in infected bedsores that…
-
Police are investigating the death of Suyima Torres, 28, whose family says she suffered respiratory arrest hours after receiving an injection to enlarge…