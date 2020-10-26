Main Street Family Pharmacy

-
Microbial contamination has been verified in two batches of drugs from a Tennessee compounding pharmacy that were shipped into Florida and other states,…
-
A Tennessee compounding pharmacy accused of shipping steroids into Florida that caused 13 patients to suffer injection-site infections has agreed not to…
-
Thirteen Florida patients have developed skin infections after receiving steroid injections shipped into the state from a compounding pharmacy in…
-
Florida is one of 13 states that received drugs from a compounding pharmacy linked to a new outbreak of illness, health officials said late Friday…