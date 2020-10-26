-
An appeals court refused Tuesday to reconsider its decision rejecting arguments that prominent Tampa strip-club owner Joe Redner should be able to grow…
Siding with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., a state appeals court Tuesday tossed out a $3 million verdict in a lawsuit filed by the husband of a woman who died…
Florida women are seeing positive advances in health care, including declining mortality rates for heart disease, breast cancer, and AIDS. However,…
Research finds that more than two-thirds of lung cancer patients who received Keytruda plus chemotherapy would be alive a year later, compared with about half of people who only got chemotherapy.
Scanning people at risk for lung cancer finds many nodules that aren't cancerous but prompt more procedures, a study at the VA finds. A small number of people did get their cancer diagnosed early on.
When Laura Grossman died of lung cancer in 1995, the 38-year-old had smoked for more than half her life, having gotten hooked at 15. On Wednesday, a…
Most people get diagnosed with lung cancer when it's too late to effectively treat it. A federal panel is trying to improve the odds by saying that longtime smokers and former smokers should get annual CT scans to check for lung cancer.