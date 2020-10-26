-
Life expectancy is up. The death rate for young children is down. So why is Dr. Richard Horton, editor of 'The Lancet,' worried about global health?
Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may boost chances for a longer life, even for those who down at least…
Men and women who were regularly munching on peanuts or tree nuts in their 30s and 40s were significantly more likely to reach their 70s, a study found. Researchers say they aren't sure why nuts promote longevity, but they think it has to do with how they affect metabolism and satiety.