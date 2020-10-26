-
A medical board on Friday took steps to carry out a new law related to so-called “Brazilian butt lift” procedures, but one top regulator said a growing…
In a legal dispute that focused on an accused doctor’s right to remain silent, an appeals court has upheld the license revocation of a South Florida…
Four days after getting a tummy tuck and liposuction at Elase Medical Spas and Cosmetic Surgery Center in Lake Mary, Rafaela Ortiz died from a pulmonary…
Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct several errors.A Broward County physician who had two young women die from complications of his…