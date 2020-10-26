-
Two people have been hit by lightning in Florida after a severe storm rolled through part of the state.The Panama City News Herald reports a 16-year-old…
-
Weather officials say stricter safety policies have reduced the number of fatal lightning strikes in Florida.In a Sun Sentinel report, National Weather…
-
A 31-year-old kayaker has been struck by lightning and was rushed to the hospital.Flagler County Fire Chief Don Petito said the victim was standing in a…
-
Florida is leading the nation in the number of people killed by lightning strikes.The Naples Daily News reported Saturday that 52 people have been killed…
-
As of August first, 22 people have died from lightning strikes in the United States – that’s double the average number of deaths over the past five...
-
Florida ranks number one in the country in lightning strikes per square mile. So, it should be no surprise that Florida leads in lightning deaths as well.
-
Pinellas Sheriff's officials say a Brandon mother was killed by an apparent lightning strike on Belleair Beach Tuesday. Phyllis Kalinowski is the fifth…