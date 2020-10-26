-
The turnaround is welcome news after rising drug overdose and suicide rates had pushed life expectancy down since 2014. Could America be turning the tide on opioid addiction?
"These sobering statistics are a wakeup call that we are losing too many Americans, too early and too often, to conditions that are preventable," says CDC Director Robert Redfield.
A national study released Tuesday provides a state-by-state look at life expectancy and the factors that are killing Floridians, and as one might expect,…
The opioid epidemic caused U.S. life expectancy to fall for the second year in a row, marking the first time that has happened since the early 1960s. Death rates also continued to rise.
Overall, U.S. life expectancy dipped in 2015 — the first drop since 1993. That's because the death rate went up between 2014 and 2015, driven by an increase in mortality among people younger than 65.
Global Health Check lets you enter your birth year for a look at disease milestones, life spans, mortality rates and more.
Suicide, drug abuse and alcohol have started to shorten the lives of white women, a U.S. report on data from 2013 to 2014 suggests. Life-expectancy for many black men went up from 71.8 years to 72.2.
Your life expectancy depends a lot on where you live—down to the very neighborhood, according to a new analysis from Virginia Commonwealth University...
Healthy life expectancy is lowest for people in the South, a study finds. People living in the West, Northeast and Great Plains tend to be doing better. But staying healthy is about more than just geography. Healthy habits and access to good health care count, too.