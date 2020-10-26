lethal-injection drug

-
The Florida Supreme Court on Friday lifted a stay of execution for a Death Row inmate who argued that the state's lethal-injection method would violate…
Florida’s lethal injection procedure is constitutional according to a decision out Monday from the U.S. Supreme Court, the final day of decisions for...
Florida officials are keeping mum on their role in the growing controversy over execution drugs, The Tampa Tribune reports.The Department of Corrections…
Before the killer of a Florida state trooper is executed, the Florida Supreme Court says it wants a hearing on the drug that is expected to be used, the…