Florida senators continued moving forward Wednesday with a bill that would help the children of legal immigrants get low-cost health insurance coverage…
A change in government procedures has led to a big jump in people losing coverage under the Obama health care law because of immigration and citizenship…
A bill that would extend health-care coverage to the children of legal immigrants received unanimous approval Wednesday from the Senate Health and Human…
Getting rid of the five-year waiting period for children of legal immigrants to get health coverage through KidCare will improve health outcomes and save…
Miami lawmakers are proposing a bill that would eliminate the five-year waiting period before children of legal immigrants can enroll in Florida KidCare,…