lead poisoning

-
Families skipping or delaying pediatric appointments for their young children because of the pandemic are missing out on more than vaccines. Critical…
-
It's the first time global data has been gathered on the extent of the problem. Experts are calling it a "groundbreaking" report. And the ill effects can last for a lifetime.
-
Mass-produced crockpots and other ceramic food containers are probably safe, but handmade earthenware might merit a home test.
-
A Florida International University dean will lead a study on the effects of lead exposure on children's mental health thanks to a nearly $3 million…