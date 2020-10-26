lead in water

-
Drinking water at several Polk County Public Schools has tested positive for lead. Now, the school district says it will test all of its schools for the...
-
Elevated Lead Levels Were Found In Florida's Capitol. Will ‘Get The Lead Out’ Result In Legislation?A group of activists want no trace of lead in Florida’s drinking water – whether it be in schools or government buildings. The group found elevated lead...
-
Nearly a year and a half into performing its new water quality program, Leon County Schools is considering a change in what triggers corrective measures...
-
A new report by the advocacy group Environment Florida argues that water in Florida’s schools and day cares may contain dangerous levels of lead, but...
-
It’s not just Flint that’s got lead issues: It’s in all 50 states, and it’s in schools and day cares.USA Today has published a series of stories looking…