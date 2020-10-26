labor and delivery

-
The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world, but California is leading the charge to reverse that trend. Since 2006, the state has cut its rate by more than half.
Planning to have a baby in the Miami metro area? You’d better do it fast. A study released Thursday says that of the 50 largest U.S. cities, Miami is...
The U.S. has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world: Sixty percent of the 700 to 900 deaths each year are preventable, including that of neonatal nurse Lauren Bloomstein.