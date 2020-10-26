KidsandCars.org

-
A proposal (SB 308) that would allow people to break into locked vehicles to help senior citizens, disabled adults, children or pets was approved without…
-
Police in South Florida say an 11-month-old baby died after being left inside a sport utility vehicle parked outside an apartment near Fort Lauderdale.It…
-
The large digital thermometer attached to a car read 88 degrees when the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue and the Suncoast Safe Kids Coalition started a…
-
A 2-year-old girl in Sarasota has died after her father left her in his vehicle Sunday morning. It's the first death from vehicular heatstroke in Florida…
-
Around this time last year, five children in Florida had died after being forgotten in a vehicle. So far this year, there are no reports of such deaths in…
-
So far this year, 15 children have died in the U.S. after they were accidentally left behind in hot cars. Florida has had four of those deaths, more than