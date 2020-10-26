-
Blayne Badura thought that he had this kidney disease thing figured out. For two decades, he had worked as a Seminole County Deputy, a job that he loved…
-
For their 23rd wedding anniversary, Cesar Calle gave his wife Monica a kidney.The couple from Weston, Florida, spoke to reporters Tuesday about their Feb.…
-
The federal government pays for kidney transplants. But the program only pays for essential anti-rejection drugs for three years. Many people can't afford them and can end up losing the kidney.
-
Lee Memorial Health System is temporarily suspending its kidney transplant program at Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers while working to restructure...
-
A new study out this week shows Americans are more likely to donate a kidney if they’re paid.The number of people waiting for a kidney is going up to more…
-
Two Broward County hospital districts are in a legal dispute about which one of them should be allowed to offer an adult kidney-transplant program,…
-
In a column in the Miami Herald, former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning, who received a kidney transplant in 2003, laments a proposal to cut Medicare…