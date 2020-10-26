-
Ten owners of assisted-living facilities in Miami-Dade County have been indicted on charges that they received kickbacks for referring residents to a…
Olympus Corp. of the Americas has agreed to pay $646 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle kickback allegations.Olympus isn’t just a camera…
The Florida Bulldog says questions are being raised about the sale of a non-profit Miami-Dade nursing home undergoing a federal whistleblower…
A prominent Fort Lauderdale cardiologist under investigation for Medicaid and Medicare fraud signed a new contract with Broward Health featuring a pay cut…
A federal judge has reduced the punitive damages that a Tampa jury imposed in June on national drug-testing firm Millennium Laboratories after finding…
Three of Universal Health Care's top executives -- including president and CEO Dr. A.K. Desai -- required that vendors provide the men with lucrative…
After three years and $8.5 million, a team of economists has come to the conclusion that geographic differences in health-care spending are real, both for…
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has accused a handful of Tallahassee doctors who they say enjoyed lavish parties and took thousands of dollars in kickbacks…
A federal judge has thrown out a complaint by a former hospital executive at Physicians Regional in Collier County against the parent corporation Health…