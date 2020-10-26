-
Researchers were able to mimic the mind-altering effects of the drug ketamine by inducing a particular rhythm in one area of the brain.
-
Scientists are learning how the party drug ketamine relieves depression so quickly — and why its effects fade over time.
-
When abiding fear takes over some kids' lives, they respond with anger and aggression that's not premeditated. One psychiatrist says he's finding profound relief for a particular subgroup of these children in experimental research with the anesthesia drug ketamine.