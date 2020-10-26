-
The mother of a Manatee County girl found dead in a freezer has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.News outlets report that 33-year-old Keishanna Thomas…
-
Seven employees at a Florida agency that investigates child abuse have been disciplined for mishandling allegations of abuse involving a woman whose…
-
The mother of an 11-year-old Florida girl who was found dead in a freezer at a relative's home was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges,…
-
The mother of a girl found dead in a freezer was accused of beating her five children for years in a home that at times was filled with rats and roaches,…