In a plea deal agreement that will drop a murder charge down to product tampering and mail fraud, John Andrew Welden admitted he tricked his ex-girlfriend…
John Andrew Welden, the man accused of tricking his ex-girlfriend into taking a pill that terminated her pregnancy, told investigators he didn’t want to…
John Andrew Welden, the 28-year-old accused of tricking Remee Jo Lee into taking a pill that ended her pregnancy, will stay in jail for now, the Tampa Bay…
Records from a hearing in Hillsborough Circuit Court reveal more about what happened after John Andrew Welden found out his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,…
Federal prosecutors have charged a fertility doctor’s son with first degree-murder for tricking his ex-girlfriend into taking a drug that terminated the…