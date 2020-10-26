Joan Alker

-
President Donald Trump’s plan to slash billions of dollars from Medicaid would hit small town America hardest, especially in Florida, according to a new...
According to a new report, more children than ever before have health insurance.Florida joins 40 other states that insured more children between 2013 and…
Florida senators will be confronted with a barrage of data today when they hold hearings on the likely consequences of expanding Medicaid as part of the…
By a 2 to 1 margin, Floridians favor expanding Medicaid to cover the low-income uninsured, the Times/Herald Bureau reports. About half of those responding…