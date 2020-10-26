-
The Florida Senate is continuing to move a high-priority bill for House Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls that would ban life- and long-term care insurance…
Senate criminal-justice budget writers rolled out a spending plan Wednesday that reflects a funding squeeze caused by the rising costs of health care at…
With Gov. Ron DeSantis wanting lawmakers to act by March 15, the Senate this week will take up a bill that would allow patients to smoke medical marijuana…
The latest push to legalize medical marijuana in Florida is getting support from law enforcement.Back in November, voters defeated Amendment 2, and state…
There's a new push to legalize medical marijuana in Florida, and a Republican lawmaker is leading the charge.Though a constitutional amendment to legalize…
A proposal that would legalize a marijuana derivative known as Charlotte’s Web has gained additional support this week from leading Republican senators,…
A Florida Senate panel backed a bill Thursday that will raise the state’s maximum highway speed limit to 75 mph, according to The Tampa Tribune. The 6-1…
Two Florida state senators want to let motorists drive faster on the state's highways.Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, and Sen. Jeff Clemens, D-Lake…
Criticism of the Department of Health is growing over its release of private prescription information on 3,300 patients to federal and state agencies,…