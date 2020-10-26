-
With many U.S. prisons on lockdown amid the pandemic, keeping prisoners in their cells has emerged as a way to stop viral spread. Advocates worry that will increase the use of solitary confinement.
-
State officials say they are implementing measures to prevent suicides after two inmates were recently found hanging in their cells.The Daytona Beach…
-
Osceola County commissioners approved a five-year contract with a private health care company for county jail inmates, the Orlando Sentinel reports.The…